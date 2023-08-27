Kris Jenner, Doria Ragland, and Kim Kardashian at the TIAH fifth annual soiree in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

They’re all household names, but it’s not exactly expected that Meghan Markle would have a connection with the likes of Kim Kardashian and her “momager” Kris Jenner.

Yet images of Markle’s mother, Doria Raglan, posing with the famous reality TV stars turned business moguls are swamping the internet after the trio were snapped at This Is About Humanity’s fifth annual soiree in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to the Daily Mail, Raglan, grandmother to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, was attending the glitzy event — where the likes of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos were also believed to be in attendance — when she agreed to pictures with the famous mother-daughter duo.

Raglan appeared friendly with Jenner and Kardashian as the trio posed for a set of photos where the two reality stars stood on either side of Raglan as Kardashian clutched at her arm and beamed at the camera.

According to the Daily Mail, Raglan’s meeting isn’t the first time Markle and the Kardashian-Jenner family have had a connection.

When the Duchess of Sussex was spotted out on a hike — after deciding not to attend the King’s coronation in May — she was accompanied by a bodyguard believed to have formerly worked for Kim Kardashian.

Like Meghan Markle is expected to do, Kim Kardashian commands big money for posting to Instagram. Photo / Twitter

According to The Sun, the same bodyguard worked for Kardashian both before and after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. It is understood the Sussexes probably picked him from a “small pool of elite bodyguards” who have worked with celebrities.

Steve Stanulis told the publication: “Kim’s security will be paramount. It’s no different for Harry and Meghan — they are world famous and equally as vulnerable.”

Raglan’s appearance alongside the uber-famous Kardashians appears well timed for her daughter.

Markle has made moves in recent weeks that signal the former royal is plotting a rise from the ashes because she’s happily been snapped posing with friends in casual settings and is rumoured to be about to launch a new Instagram account — one that could prove extremely lucrative.

Meghan Markle celebrates her birthday with friends Cleo Wade (left) and Kadi Lee. Photo / Instagram

According to a financial expert, Markle could make the kind of money Kim Kardashian commands on the social media platform.

“I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram,” adviser Eric Schiffer revealed to the Daily Mail.

“You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command US$1 million ($1.69m) and up for a single post promoting a product. There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees.”







