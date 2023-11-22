Some fans were critical of Matthew Perry's appearance in the Friends reunion special. Photo / HBO Max

Comedian Hans Kim has been ridiculed for an insensitive joke he made about Matthew Perry weeks after the Friends star’s death.

Perry, who is best known for playing Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom, died after he drowned in his spa pool at his Los Angeles home on October 28.

While many actors, comedians and high-profile celebrities have been paying tribute to Perry, Kim used a routine to make fun of the late actor’s death.

Kim posted a clip to his 50,000 TikTok followers of his standup routine where he directly referenced both how Perry drowned and the sitcom that blew up his career.

The comedian, who claims to have opened for Joe Rogan and Tony Hinchcliffe, said: “Sad to hear that the great Matthew Perry died alone in a hot tub. For a guy on a show called Friends, he could have used a couple.”

The joke was made while on the live show Kill Tony.

Hans Kim made a controversial joke about Matthew Perry's death.

He followed up the gag with another one-liner: “Who knew the opening credits were his cry for help,” talking of the opening scene of the sitcom where the cast dance together in a water fountain.

While some audience members found the joke funny, many fans online were outraged at the joke labelling it “too soon”.

“Making jokes about a recently tragically deceased comedian? What made you think that was a good idea?” one asked Kim.

Another wrote: “Disgusting. Don’t post something like this then say rest in peace.”

“I just watched a sad memorial video about him and scroll down to this,” a third added while someone else chimed in with: “This is DESPICABLE.”





Others stood up for Kim, with some claiming Perry would have found the joke “funny”.

It’s not the first time a comedian has been slammed for mocking Perry’s death.

Writer and podcaster Kevin Brennan posted the news of Perry’s death on Twitter, openly laughing and mocking Perry for the world to see.

“Drowned in a hot tub. Hahaha,” he wrote.

But while the public piled in on Brennan to show some respect, the former SNL comedian then doubled down on his post, writing: “I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die.”

His tweets were branded “disgusting”, “tacky” and “gross”.

“What is the matter with you?” asked one fan, as someone else added: “Please delete this and have respect for his family, friends and fans…”

“You are sick. What the hell is wrong with you? You’re a pathetic little loser of a man,” another wrote.