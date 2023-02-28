Mark Wahlberg partnered with his two brothers, Donnie and Paul, to create Wahlburgers. Photo / Supplied

Mark Wahlberg can’t wait to smash back a burger and a beer with his Kiwi fans at his newest Wahlburgers restaurant in New Zealand.

The Hollywood star founded his own burger chain in 2011 with brothers Donnie and Paul, and now their newest restaurant is opening on Auckland’s Princes Wharf at the former Euro restaurant site.

From 11am today, Kiwis can tuck into chef Paul’s signature fried pickles, buffalo chicken Wahlbites and, of course, the brothers’ signature burgers.

Two more Wahlburgers restaurants will open this year, in Tauranga and Queenstown. And at their New Zealand restaurants, diners will find some very familiar tastes.

Wahlberg tells the Herald he’s “proud to say everything at Wahlburgers NZ is all made from your local produce.”

That includes “your top quality Angus Beef and great locally farmed chips,” he adds.

So, what does the actor think Kiwis should try on the menu?

Wahlburgers' Auckland restaurant ahead of its grand opening today. Photo / Kirsty Wynn

“My brother’s famous fried pickles and his housemade Wahl sauce,” he says, while for the kids he recommends the Smahlburger with French fries.

Wahlberg says he and his brothers hope that like their other outlets around the world, their Auckland restaurant will become a go-to dinner destination for families.

“As a Wahlberg and one of nine children – for us, it’s all about family - as it’s the most important part of my life,” he tells the Herald.

“Teaming up with the Mustaca family to bring our family’s favourite food to New Zealand families to enjoy makes Wahlburgers all worthwhile.”

When will we get to see the Hollywood star flipping burgers at his New Zealand restaurants? Stay tuned.

“I am hoping that me and my brothers will have an opportunity to get there later in the year, but our schedules are manic,” he admits.

But he enthuses that he “can’t wait to visit your beautiful country and enjoy a Wahlburger and a beer with you on your famous Princes Wharf.”

Wahlburgers Australia and New Zealand chief executive Sam Mustaca told the Herald last year that the decision to expand to New Zealand was motivated by the restaurants’ Kiwi staff overseas.

“They’ve always spoken so beautifully about the place. If it wasn’t for those people we probably wouldn’t have come here.”