Lorde performs at the Glastonbury Festival in June. Photo / Getty Images

Lorde is almost due to hit Kiwi stages as part of her Solar Power World Tour and in anticipation, she has unveiled a surprise for her fans.

Due to perform six shows - three of which have already sold out - the 26-year-old star has revealed a special guest for her Auckland show on March 4.

Coming off the back of his own successful New Zealand tour, Marlon Williams and his band, The Yarra Benders will be joining Lorde - aka Ella Yelich-O’Connor - on stage at Auckland’s Western Springs.

Meanwhile, other shows across the country, including in Lower Hutt, Upper Moutere and Havelock North will see Fazerdaze and Nikki Reid join the star as support acts.

This is not the first time the Royals singer and Williams have united on the stage together as he also joined her throughout her UK tour dates.

Marlon Williams will join Lorde as a special guest for her Auckland show in March. Photo / Supplied

At the time of the announcement, she said, “Marlon is basically God’s gift to ears and also a really great hang and super funny.”

Lorde was originally due to take Kiwi stages in the summer of 2022, however she was forced to postpone due to “continuing uncertainty” around the Delta outbreak of Covid-19 at the time.

In an email to her fans in November 2021, she wrote: “No words can tell you how gutted I am by this. The reality of a developing Covid management system in both countries just means there’s too much uncertainty for the promoters to feel confident we wouldn’t be at risk of last-minute show cancellations due to possible lockdowns.”

Now, finally hitting the stage after devastating delays, her concert promises to be a string of sensational shows as the pop star has proved herself as a captivating on-stage presence.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Lorde

What: Solar Power World Tour

Where: Lower Hutt, Upper Moutere, Havelock North and Western Springs

When: February 21 - March 4

Tickets: Full information and tickets available on Ticketmaster