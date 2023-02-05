US singer Bebe Rexha is having a modern-day Marilyn moment. Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Turn up the music … The 65th annual Grammy Awards has rolled out the red carpet for music’s night of nights.

Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena – formerly known as Staples Center – will host a star-studded line-up of performances today as the Recording Academy honours the best in music over the past year.

And the guest list is about as star-studded as it gets, with Beyonce, Adele, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles among the big name nominees.

The ceremony will air from 1pm NZT on TVNZ 2. But before that kicks off, let’s feast on the fashion extravaganza:

Rapper Doja Cat(woman) in a black latex ensemble and new buzzcut:

Comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the ceremony, which marks his third Grammys hosting gig.

On the award front, Beyonce leads nominations with nine, including for the top gongs Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

Kendrick Lamar trails closely behind with eight nods, while Adele and Brandi Carlile each have seven