Lord of the Rings star Liv Tyler is making a comeback to the Marvel franchise in the upcoming Captain America 4. Photo / AP

Lord of the Rings star Liv Tyler is making a comeback to the Marvel franchise in the upcoming Captain America 4. Photo / AP

There’s a good chance you forgot Liv Tyler was ever in a Marvel movie, seeing it’s been 15 years since she was Betty Ross.

Tyler played a scientist who was the love interest to Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk, when Edward Norton was the big green guy.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Tyler will reprise the character in Captain America 4, subtitled New World Order. There are no details on what role Betty Ross is expected to play in the story, but it is confirmed that Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who is her father, will be in the film.

Liv Tyler will reprise her role as Betty Ross in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order.

Harrison Ford will portray Thunderbolt Ross, taking over the role from William Hurt, who died in 2022.

Captain America: New World Order is due for release mid next year and will feature Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson in the title role.

The first three Captain America movies starred Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. When Evans finished his run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame, Steve passed Cap’s iconic vibranium shield to Sam.

Sam’s superhero identity, at the time, was that of Falcon. The mini-series Falcon and Winter Soldier starred Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and explored, in part, Sam’s journey to accepting the Captain America mantle. In particular, it delved into what it means for a black man in that role.

Liv Tyler played Betty Ross in The Incredible Hulk alongside Edward Norton.

New World Order will also feature Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore and Carl Lumby.

The film will also mark the return of Tim Blake Nelson to the MCU since The Incredible Hulk. He will reprise his role as Samuel Sterns, a scientist who is transformed into Leader.

The Incredible Hulk has a slightly disconnected place in the MCU. It was the now booming franchise’s second movie, after the original Iron Man. But its continuity hasn’t been as woven into the rest of Marvel’s interconnected narrative universe.

Perhaps that was due in part to the recasting of Bruce Banner/Incredible Hulk from Norton to Mark Ruffalo. Reports at the time said it was Marvel boss Kevin Feige’s decision to recast the character but Norton has also claimed it was his choice to leave.

Ruffalo has played Banner in five movies and had cameos in several post-credit scenes. He also portrayed the character in the She-Hulk series.

For years, The Incredible Hulk characters besides Banner didn’t crossover into the rest of the MCU until Thunderbolt Ross appeared in Captain America: Civil War in 2016.

Since then, its characters have been re-emphasised in the canon. Tim Roth’s Abomination was featured briefly in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and more prominently in two episodes of She-Hulk.

Tyler rejoining the MCU rounds out the gang.