Lisa Marie Presley has reportedly been taken to hospital after a possible cardiac arrest. Photo / AP

Lisa Marie Presley has reportedly been taken to hospital after a possible cardiac arrest. Photo / AP

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late Elvis Presley, has reportedly been taken to a hospital after emergency services technicians responded to a call for a possible cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas in California.

According to TMZ and other media, paramedics performed CPR on Presley, 54, before she was transported to hospital today.

Her condition is unclear.

TMZ reports she had been at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night (Wednesday NZ time) in Beverly Hills with her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler won a Globe for his portrayal of the King of Rock n’ Roll in the film Elvis.

In May, Presley took to social media to hail Baz Luhrmann’s movie about her late father and reflected on how much her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 aged 27, would have loved the picture.

Presley wrote: “You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film. And it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”

Presley has children Riley, Harper and Finley from relationships with Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood and has previously been married to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.

She said she was “moved to tears watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all three visibly overwhelmed in the best possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in the way that I have not previously experienced.

In 2000, Presley was left “heartbroken” after her son Benjamin, to Danny Keough, died aged 27 in a suspected suicide.

“[Lisa Marie Presley] is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” her spokesperson told Today in a statement at the time.

More to come.