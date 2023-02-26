Harry Styles grooved across the stage in his new Bunnings hat.

OPINION:

Harry Styles has Australia in the palm of his hands.

The British singer, 29, kicked off his ‘Love On Tour’ concerts down under last week by doing an honorary shoey in Perth, much to the thrill of 30,000 screaming fans.

Now, he’s donned Australia’s own version of the diadem, grooving across the stage at Melbourne’s Marvel stadium wearing a $7 Bunnings straw hat – carrying with him the level of confidence a Gucci suit would provide.

In a video posted to TikTok, Styles could be seen in the throes of performing Late Night Talking at Friday’s show, before a rogue fan pegged a Bunnings hat at him. With complete ease, Styles reached for the floating hat, fit it onto his head and broke out into a dance.

It is a sight to behold:

Not missing a beat, Bunnings has since paid tribute to the former One Direction member, enabling a function on its website that brings up a large straw Bunnings hat when you search ‘Harry Styles’.

To the legend who brought a ⁦@Bunnings⁩ hat to see Harry Styles, Australia salutes you. pic.twitter.com/NoVGchzFtA — Jen Dudley-Nicholson (@jendudley) February 25, 2023

Taking to Instagram, the hardware store told its 400,000 followers they could “shop Harry’s look” on its website.

You can shop Harry Styles' lewk at Bunnings for the bargain basement price of seven bucks. Photo / Instagram / Bunnings

In another example of Australian spirit peppered throughout his sets, Styles has also been performing pub anthem Horses at his shows.

Daryl Braithwaite himself was at Saturday night’s Melbourne concert to witness his tune being sung by one of the most famous musicians on the planet, and was filmed watching on from the crowd.

In honour of all that is sacred in our fine homeland, next, we encourage Styles to eat vegemite toast (ideally with a 40:70 butter-to-vegemite ratio) onstage. Here’s hoping, per his comments after doing a shoey, he doesn’t break our collective hearts and label the delicacy “disgusting”.

Styles will hit Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on Tuesday night, and will then head to Sydney for sold-out shows on Friday and Saturday night at Accor Stadium.

Meanwhile, fellow Briton Ed Sheeran just wrapped the Brisbane and Sydney legs of his ‘Mathematics’ tour, and is next set to hit the stage for back-to-back shows at Melbourne Cricket Ground next Thursday and Friday.

He’ll wrap his Aussie tour at Adelaide Oval on March 7.