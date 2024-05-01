Leonardo DiCaprio took to Instagram to congratulate Wellington's conservation efforts. Photo / Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio has thrown his star power behind New Zealand conservation efforts.

The actor, producer and self-described environmentalist posted on social media lauding Wellington’s work to restore habitats and bird life.

“Like many cities across the globe, human activity, habitat destruction and invasive species had decimated Wellington’s birdlife,” DiCaprio explained. “By the 1990s, many native species were on the brink of going locally extinct.”

However, as the Killers of the Flower Moon star told his 62 million followers, the district had bucked the global trend. “As the wild disappears from most cities around the world, New Zealand’s capital has been transformed by efforts to welcome native birds into its urban backyard.”

He drew attention to The Capital Kiwi Project in particular and encouraged his audience to read more about it.

“In 2022, the @capital.kiwi project was launched as a community initiative to help reintroduce iconic Kiwis back into Wellington’s wilds after a 100-year absence,” the star wrote. “By restoring a wild, sustainable population of Kiwi to Wellington, they are making a significant contribution to saving this beloved species and #rewilding New Zealand.”

Spanning 23,000 hectares and working with DoC, locals, landowners and iwi, The Capital Kiwi Project, which launched in 2018, uses a network of 4600 stoat traps to remove the predator, alongside releasing kiwi, with the vision of building a large-scale wild kiwi population.

The Hollywood star uses Instagram predominantly to draw attention to environmental issues, including coral bleaching, deforestation, pollution, rewilding and animal conservation.

In 1998 he founded a namesake non-profit to raise awareness and work with other organisations. DiCaprio has also been involved with the World Wildlife Fund and International Fund for Animal Welfare.

As a filmmaker he has been prolific in producing environmentalist documentaries, including Virunga (2014) about mountain gorillas, Cowspiracy (2014) about the beef and dairy industries, Catching the Sun (2015) about solar power, The Ivory Game (2016) about elephant poaching, as well as Before The Flood (2016) and Ice on Fire (2019) about global warming.

DiCaprio has called climate change the world’s “number-one environmental challenge”.