The internet has sparked up after the star was photographed next to a 19-year-old model. Photo / AP

Leonardo DiCaprio is being called out online after being linked to a 19-year-old model.

DiCaprio was spotted at an EP release party for Ebony Riley and upon being seated next to Israeli model Eden Polani, fans couldn’t help but point out online that Polani is 19. DiCaprio is 48.

Not pictured is his most recent rumoured girlfriend, Victoria Lamas, who is 23 years old.

DiCaprio is notorious for his string of much younger girlfriends, none of whom have been over 25 years old, even as he has gotten much older.

He and Camilla Morrone, also a model, split up after five years together. Morrone had turned 25 only months earlier. Morrone’s mother is two years younger than DiCaprio.

DiCaprio’s penchant for younger women has been the butt of numerous jokes in recent years, and his connection to a 19-year-old has not lessened the mockery. The online punters were out in force.

Many people took to the social media app sharing their thoughts on the situation with one person pointing out the model is so young that her high school education was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another was shocked to realise Polani was not even born when Titanic was released in 1997 - more than 25 years ago.

Leo DiCaprio has said that after December 19, 2022 that he'll refuse to watch "Titanic" (1997) which he starred in. It's nothing personal, it's just that the movie will have turned 25 years old and he'll have lost interest in it. pic.twitter.com/xCFf2xRK3G — Movie Leaks (@movieleaksnow) September 1, 2022

Leo DiCaprio’s 19yo girlfriend was -10 years old when he started dating 19 year olds. — meghan markle defender (@Emmellsee0) February 7, 2023

GN 🌙 especially to Leo DiCaprio who is now dating the 19 year old goddess of youth. He now has a full 6 years of dating her before she gets too old. Love that for him. True love at its finest.



Fun fact: she was negative 7 years old when Titanic came out. Inspiring. pic.twitter.com/DErtZ7aSYo — PrimeTime ☕️ (@prime_eth) February 6, 2023

While reports claim the actor is not dating the 19-year-old model and is instead dating Lamas, it comes after he was linked to supermodel, Gigi Hadid.

The two were rumoured to be seeing each other in September last year after his split from Morrone. Hadid had recently split from her long-term boyfriend and father of her child, Zayn Malik.

It was never confirmed whether the Hollywood heavyweight was dating the world-renowned model but a source told People magazine at the time that the pair were just “getting to know each other” and were not “dating” yet.

Another source told the outlet, “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi.”

However,, it seems their budding romance fizzled out.