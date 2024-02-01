Heading along to Laneway on Waitangi day? Here's what you need to know. Photo / Getty Images

Heading along to Laneway on Waitangi day? Here's what you need to know. Photo / Getty Images

Laneway is returning for another year of fun with Stormzy, Raye and Dominic Fike headlining.

It has been a disruptive few years for the festival. Last year’s show was cancelled by organisers after severe flooding that plunged Auckland into a state of emergency. In 2021, the show was cancelled because of Covid restrictions, and in 2020 headliner Rufus Du Sol cancelled days before the event. Now, organisers are ready to put all of that behind them and make their grand return.

A new year means a new look; the festival is changing location and date, moving from Albert Park on Auckland Anniversary weekend to Western Springs on Waitangi Day.

The show also has a brand-new line-up - and free public bus and train transport to and from the event.

Here’s everything you need to know before the festival:

When does it start?

Gates to Western Springs open at 11.30am.

The festivities officially begin at 11.45am and artists play until 10pm.

Who is performing?

It’s a huge year for the festival, with British rapper Stormzy, American singer-songwriter Steve Lacy and Euphoria star Dominic Fike taking to the Kiwi stage for the first time. But the fun doesn’t stop there.

Also announced as performers are some of the world’s most exciting talents, including Unknown Mortal Orchestra, d4vd, Raye, festival favourite Dope Lemon and Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning rapper Cordae, as well as Kiwi band Home Brew.

Elsewhere, the iconic festival - which also has shows in Brisbane and Sydney - will welcome a massive line-up of local talent, including Atarangi, Church, Daily J, Erny Belle, hanbee and Molly Payton.

To make sure you don’t miss your favourite artist, here is the full schedule:

St Jerome's Laneway festival 2024. Photo / Instagram @lanewayfestnz

Parking and transport

Bus: It’s great news for punters because organisers have thought ahead and chatted to Auckland Transport, which will provide free bus and train travel on all scheduled bus services from 9am until the end of service. Simply show your concert ticket when you board.

Free special event buses will also be going to and from Western Springs, before and after the concert. Go to AT.govt.nz/journey planner or use the AT Mobile app to plan your journey in advance.

Train: Just like the buses, you can travel on all AT train services from 9am until the end of service for free. Simply board the train and have your ticket available to show if requested, or if using a gated station, show your ticket at the paper ticket gate. Remember to keep your ticket for the journey home.

Taxi, rideshares and driving: If you’re heading to the festival via ride share or a taxi, it’s recommended you are dropped off at Great North Rd (between St Lukes Rd and Motions Rd), which is about a five-minute walk from Western Springs. For pickups, the best spots will be on Motions Rd, Old Mill Rd or Surrey Cresent.

Drivers will not be able to get closer to Western Springs on Great North Rd because of road closures in place for the concert. For a full list of road closures, check here.

Walking: If you’re planning to get your 10,000 steps in on February 6 by walking to the show, roads are likely to be busy so organisers have suggested walking one of these three routes:

Ponsonby Rd and K’ R: 40 mins.

Grey Lynn Village: 20 mins.

Pt Chevalier Shops: 25 mins.

Laneway is expected to draw in up to 30,000 Kiwi fans.

What to bring

No one likes to arrive at a festival and realise they’ve left an essential item at home, so to save any meltdowns, here is everything you need to bring, according to the festival organisers.

Must bring a valid photo ID. Organisers will accept valid NZ driver’s licences, Hanz 18+ ID cards, Kiwi Access cards, and overseas or NZ passports.

Have your ticket on you, either a printed copy or on your phone.

Eftpos or Paywave to buy food and drinks as the event is cashless.

Sun protection including sunblock and a sunhat.

Good vibes.

What not to bring

Western Springs will host Laneway this year. Photo / Chris Loufte

The much-loved festival once again has a no-BYO policy this year; any alcohol brought in will be confiscated.

The website states all the items you aren’t allowed to bring in, including:

Alcohol. Any alcohol found at the event site will be confiscated and will not be returned and the offending patron(s) ejected from the event site for the remainder of the event.

Weapons or explosives of any kind (including potential missiles).

Illegal substances or paraphernalia.

Vapes & E-Cigs with more than 110mL liquid.

Portable laser equipment and pens.

Professional photography equipment and audio or video recording devices.

Animals.

For the full list of prohibited items, please click here.

Drug testing

Drug testing services will not be available inside Laneway.

However, there will be a harm reduction tent on site and the NZ Drug Foundation is holding a free drug checking clinic the day before Laneway, from 1.30pm to 7pm on Monday February 5 at Hall 1, Western Springs Garden Community Hall (956 Great North Rd, Western Springs).

Drugs are prohibited at Laneway, but organisers know some people will still choose to use them, including before entering the event. People are encouraged to make use of the above service.

Drug checking is a free, legal and confidential service that tells you what is in your drugs so you can make informed choices and stay safer.

Weather

MetService’s current forecast predicts plenty of sunshine, with southerlies, a high of 26C and a low of 15C, so make sure to bring your sunhat and sunblock.

