Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together in February. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed their newborn baby's name.

The reality star shared on her Instagram stories that she and Scott had changed their baby son's name from Wolf.

"FYI our [son's] name isn't Wolf anymore," she wrote.

"We just didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

The couple are yet to reveal their baby's new name. The Daily Mail has reached out to their representatives for comment.

Jenner welcomed her second child with the rapper on February 2. The couple are also parents to daughter Stormi, 4.

She confirmed the news at the time by sharing a black and white photo of her new son's hand.

Earlier today, Jenner shared a video on her YouTube channel titled "To Our Son".

In one of the clips featured in the emotional video, Jenner asks her daughter if she would mind sharing a birthday with her baby brother.

"OK, I thought it would only be right to let you guys know that I am 34 weeks today," she later shared.

"We gotta let them see the belly! 34 weeks today which means we only have about a month left.

"Four years later, because this baby and you, have the same due date ... so you and the baby could have the same birthday."