Kourtney Kardashian has come under fire on social media after sharing out-takes. Photo / Instagram/KourtneyKardashian

Fans have slammed Kourtney Kardashian for being “gross” and “disgusting” after she posted a picture showing food in her bathroom.

Various viewers shared negative comments regarding the reality TV star’s picture of her tiled bathroom floor covered in plates of chicken tenders, champagne bottles and an array of fruits and desserts, according to the New York Post.

A packet of chips lay underneath a dirty towel next to the bathtub and, most notably, a half-eaten burger was left on her toilet seat.

The Kardashians star’s 216 million Instagram followers were not impressed, with some commenting vomiting emojis and others using words to express their disgust.

“I’m gonna be sick this is so f***ing disgusting I stg,” one person commented, while another wrote, “You wrong for this Kourtney. So gross.”

One social media user was most grossed out about leaving food on top of her toilet.

“Putting a burger on her toilet?? I’m calling the police!” they humoured. “That is sick fr.”

Another person revealed that “no matter how well you clean” a bathroom, you should “never eat” from its floor: “You got them [poo emoji] particles all around.”

Kardashian shared a photo on her Instagram story of her and her husband Travis Barker eating the food while sipping champagne in the bathroom. The shots were taken by celebrity shutterbug Ellen von Unwerth.

The original bathtub photograph was shared in a photo dump on the Poosh founder’s page, amid pictures of a bedazzled tracksuit and a bikini shot.

Just days before, Kardashian posed in lingerie to promote her Lemme vitamin brand on Instagram.

The reality star showed off her new bleach blonde hairdo while wearing an old-school bustier and skirt covered in lace.

The outfit was reminiscent of the Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore when she tied the knot with Travis Barker during the pair’s opulent Italian wedding ceremony in 2022.