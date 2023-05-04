Kourtney Kardashian has been called out for sharing a series of worrying snaps that show her “promoting” a dangerous habit. Photo / Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s fans are confused and shocked after she posted a series of photos of her smoking a cigarette.

In 2019, the reality star added wellness guru to her list of accomplishments when she launched her health brand Poosh, a lifestyle label that encourages “clean” living.

The health mogul also introduced Lemme, a collection of vitamins and botanical supplements that feature a list of expensive ingredients to boost wellness. However, questions are being raised by fans as her latest Instagram post seems to counter her lifestyle brand outlook, showing the star with a ciggie in between her lips.

Kardashian Barker has stressed that the cigarette was just a “prop”, but it has still upset fans with some turning to Instagram to voice their frustrations.

“The wellness guru promoting smoking cigarettes? interesting,” one angry fan commented.

“You preach about healthy living but yet you post pictures of yourself smoking a cigarette which is literally the worst thing for your body and the complete opposite of a healthy lifestyle,” another pointed out.

Another social media user asked: “Why would you glamorise smoking?”

The serious impact smoking has on your health is why the reality TV star’s fans were so quick to call her out, claiming she is “promoting” the dangerous habit.

“Getting cancer is cool now kids,” one user sarcastically commented.

“For someone so health conscious, seems like you’re promoting cigarettes, you’ve forgotten kids look up to you,’ another added.

“She’s promoting cigarettes, what a good example,” shared another user.

Various Instagrammers also slammed the photos for being “disgusting” and “disturbing to see”.

This is not the first time the health guru, who married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker last year, was caught with a cigarette - which she noted in her photo’s caption.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after tying the knot. Photo / Disney +

“Bye bye blondie. one more smoking hot post for the haters. shoutout to my prop provider and photographer @kulikulikulik.”

In 2018, the reality tv star was criticised for “smoking a cigarette”, which prompted her to delete the post from her social media.

In the photographs, Kardashian Barker held a cigarette in her hand while donning a t-shirt with “no smoking” printed across it.

The posts challenge Kardashian Barker’s image as a wellness promoter and comes across as hypocritical for someone who encourages strict diets that are exclusively organic and cut out dairy, sugar and gluten to be healthy.

Smoking rates in New Zealand have continued to decrease in recent years with an estimated 8 per cent of adults recorded as daily smokers (331,000 people). Another 9.2 per cent of adults are smokers (380,000 people) but do not smoke every day.







