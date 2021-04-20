Katie Holmes shares rare photos of daughter Suri Cruise for her 15th birthday

Katie Holmes shared this sweet mother-daughter moment to mark Suri Cruise's 15th birthday. Photo b/ Katie Holmes, Instagram

Katie Holmes has shared several rare photos of daughter Suri Cruise to celebrate her 15th birthday.

Holmes, who is notoriously private with her mini-me daughter, uploaded a series of photos taken throughout the years on Instagram, each in black and white.

In one photo the Dawson's Creek actress is hugging her daughter close, in another Suri is smiling widely for the camera.

"Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!!" Holmes wrote in the caption. "I can't believe you are already 15!"

Suri and Katie in New York on September 8, 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Celebrity friends of Holmes sent birthday wishes in the comments section.

"Happy birthday," commented Viola Davis, adding a heart emoji.

"Happy happy 15th!!" wrote Good Witch star Bailee Madison. "Can't believe she is 15 now. All my love to you both"

Katie Holmes opened up recently about spending more quality time with her daughter during the coronavirus pandemic.

Katie is notoriously private with her mini-me daughter. Photo / Katie Holmes, Instagram

Speaking to Vogue Australia in November, she said that: "Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be.

"To listen. To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."

A year prior, Holmes spoke with Stellar magazine to delve into the deep connection she shares with her daughter.

Explaining that her own mum Kathleen has been pivotal in helping her bring up Suri, she said: "I have a really close relationship with my mum and a close relationship with my daughter.

Katie welcomed daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise when she was 27 years old. Photo / Katie Holmes, Instagram

"I have taken advice from my mum in raising my daughter. I appreciate the bond that all of us have, and I appreciate more and more my own mother and the challenges she faced now that I'm a mum."

Holmes welcomed daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise when she was 27 years old.

Homes and Cruise were married from 2006 to 2012.

While Holmes went on to have a low-key relationship with actor Jamie Foxx, she is now dating New York chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.