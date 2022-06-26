Julie Andrews said she had never actually met anyone who stars on Bridgerton. Photo / Getty Images

Dame Julie Andrews was praised by viewers when she emerged as the narrator on the smash hit Netflix series, Bridgerton.

The legendary British actress, 86, loaned her iconic voice for the character of 'Lady Whistledown' in both the first and second seasons of the period drama.

But speaking on US' Today show, Andrews revealed a rather surprising detail about her cameo – she has never actually met anyone who stars in the series.

"Shonda Rhimes (Bridgerton's showrunner) and the whole gang … They're terrific. It's a joy and I'm thrilled that they asked me. But I've never met the company in person," Andrews told host Hoda Kotb.

The multi-award winning actress added: "Of course, I see them on the show sometimes. But I do all my own recording far far away from them."

Bridgerton is filmed in the UK, where Andrews was born, though she has been based in Long Island, New York for many years.

Andrews' involvement in the show was celebrated by audiences, with the star's signature clean-cut voice uttering words like "b*tches" as part of her wicked Gossip Girl-style narration.

Bridgerton's first season, starring Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page in their respective roles as Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, dropped on Netflix in December 2020 and became the streamer's most watched series, until it was eclipsed by Squid Game in October 2021.

It was viewed by over 63 million households within a matter of weeks.

And the second season, which dropped in March, was equally devoured, following the story of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his love interest Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

It broke the record for most-viewed show in a week among Netflix's English TV series, racking up 251.74 million hours viewed in its first full week on the streaming service.

The show's third season is about to begin filming, and will centre on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).