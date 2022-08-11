Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch finalise divorce

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Photo / Getty Images

Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch have finalised their divorce.

The 66-year-old model filed for divorce from the 91-year-old media mogul last month, and the former couple have now officially gone their separate ways and have vowed to "remain good friends".

A joint statement from Robert S. Cohen, attorney for Rupert Murdoch, and Judy Poller, attorney for Jerry Hall reads: "Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch have finalised their divorce.

"They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future."

It emerged on Wednesday that Hall had asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to cancel the divorce petition.

According to the Daily Mail, a document said the divorce could be dismissed "without prejudice".

A note was reportedly filed by Ronald Brot, Hall's California lawyer, with Tuesday's date.

News of the pair's split was reported in June, and last month it was revealed Hall had filed for divorce.

She was said to have cited "irreconcilable differences", requested spousal support and for her husband - who is said to have an estimated net worth of US$20 billion ($31b) - to pay her legal fees in the paperwork filed in the Superior Court of California in LA County.

The documents added that Hall did not want the court to award support to her estranged husband.

In her filing, Hall said she was "unaware of the full nature and extent of all assets and debts, and will amend this petition when the information has been ascertained".

The pair tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Spencer House in London on March 4, 2016, before a wedding service at Fleet St's St Brides Church the next day.

At the time of their nuptials, Murdoch claimed he was "the luckiest and happiest man in the world".

The media tycoon - who owns the Times and the Sun newspapers in the UK - was first married to Patricia Booker, with whom he had Prudence, 64, before splitting from her in 1967.

He married Anna Maria Torv that year and the couple had Elisabeth, 53, Lachlan, 50, and James, 49, together but he went on to marry Wendi Deng in 1999, just days after his divorce from Torv.

However, Murdoch and Dong - who have children Grace, 20, and Chloe, 19, together - divorced in 2013.

Hall had a long-term relationship with Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger in the 1990s and has children Elizabeth, 38, James, 36, Georgia May, 30, and Gabriel, 24, with him.

They parted ways in 1999 when she discovered that he had had an affair with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez.