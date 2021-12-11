Jawsh 685, Melodownz win big at Pacific Music Awards 2021

Jawsh 685 took home three awards on the night. Photo / Stijl

The Manurewa teen who rose to fame on TikTok last year was the big winner at tonight's Pacific music awards.

Each year, the music community celebrates Pacific Island artists throughout Aotearoa, and, in 2021, it comes as no surprise that Joshua Christian Nanai took home three wins on the night.

Nineteen-year-old Nanai, better known as Jawsh 685, became a household name when his song, Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat), with Jason Derulo went viral last year.

The South Auckland teen netted his first music award at last year's event. This year, he took home three - the APRA Best Pacific Song, NZ On Air Radio Airplay Award, and the NZ On Air Streaming award.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the awards ceremony was pre-recorded and screened this evening on Tagata Pasifika here.

The opening performance by Oceans Before Me paid tribute to the Polynesian Panthers, followed by finalist performances from Emily Muli, Diggy Dupe, Lepani, Hawkins, Melodownz and Tree.

Meanwhile, soul funk artist Lou'ana took out two awards along with her seven-piece band, winning Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist and Best Producer with Nathan Judd for her debut album, Midnight Madness.

Hip hop star Melodownz won both of the categories in which he was a finalist with his track, Fine, taking out the award for NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist and Base FM & Island Base Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist.

Independent artist Tree, who runs her own record label along with her husband, was awarded the Recorded Music NZ Best Pacific Music Album, as well as the NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video for her song, Afio Ane Loa.

And Nick Afoa received a nod for his role in The Lion King musical, with the Ministry for Pacific Peoples Special Recognition Award.

Melodownz performs at the Pacific Music Awards 2021. Photo / James Ensing-Trussell / Stijl

Event producer Petrina Togi-Sa'ena said the journey towards celebrating the awards this year had been a "challenging" one.

"We had to postpone the ceremony a few times but we were always committed to the awards taking place, and to producing the event in the best and safest way possible," she said.

"We wanted to end the year with an awesome celebration, shining the light on our amazing Pacific artists, sharing unity through music, and showing our love of Pacific music. We are so grateful to the team, sponsors and supporters of the Pacific Music Awards and thank you so much to everyone who joined us to celebrate online."

According to chairperson and spokesperson Rev Mua Strickson-Pua, the key theme of the awards show was Amanaki - Hope.

"To our 2021 Pacific Music Awards finalists, winners and special award recipients, fa'afetai lava, fakamalo, kia ora, thank you, for your musika, miusiki, rangi music, for your pese, fo'i hiva, waiata, song, that uplifts our people and our nations.

"Pacific music is about being a family of humanity, being safe, being kind and being a team of five million."