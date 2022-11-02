Comedian, actress and improv queen, Bynley Stent. Photo / Instagram

Brynley Stent likes laughs. She likes hearing the sound, she likes being made to laugh, and she likes making others laugh.

But there’s one particular situation when a laugh isn’t the most desired reaction - during sex.

Anyone who has engaged in the intimate activities of adulthood understands sometimes, things get awkward in the bedroom and the Shortland Street star says she has one way of dealing with it.

She laughs.

It’s very on-brand for the comedian, actress and improv queen. Still, even though she appears to have more confidence than the rest of us due to her frequent stage time, Stent is just like everyone else trying to make it through awkward first dates.

Today, the reigning Billy T Award winner went to her favourite place in the world, Tokyo for a lush breakfast buffet with It’s a Date podcast host Lillie Rohan and there were lots of laughs especially when it came to discussing X-rated moments.

Are you a romantic person?

Despite being a part of Heartthrobs - an award-winning collective of Auckland’s hottest improvisers - when asked if she is a romantic person, the star laughed, “No.”

“I like it when people are genuinely caring and have elements to what would be considered romance like honesty and caring but just the idea of romance kind of makes me get the ick a little bit.”

Dating app or au natural?

“Definitely not the apps,” the comedian says admitting she has used dating apps before but says she has one pet peeve, “What I didn’t like is how fast and easy it is to swipe no on people. Like it’s ruthless.”

She goes on to say, “I look back on past relationships and I think if they were on paper or on an app I would have swiped no but then it’s like I would have missed out on those cool relationships.”

For Stent, it’s all about meeting people organically as long as it’s not a workplace rendezvous, “Don’t sh*t where you eat.”

Does your bestie ever vet your dates?

Stent and her best friend, comedian, Chris Parker stole hearts when they appeared on Celebrity Treasure Island last year but the star says her bestie is very protective when it comes to anyone stealing her heart.

“He’s the one that I gave my apps to one day,” she said, “I gave him my Bumble and I was like ‘you swipe’ and he did. He swiped on a few people and I went on a date from it.”

Like any friends, the two have debriefed after the date leading to a yay or nay from Parker but Stent admits, “I think people can ask their friend’s advice but they’re not going to listen to it. We’re all going to do what we want.”

The star is set to take the stage for two shows this December, Sleigh and her one-woman comedy show, Soft Carnage. Photo / Supplied

Do you ever try fit your personality to your dates?

Stent is no stranger to stepping into the shoes of a character but when it comes to dating she says she likes to keep it real and if anything, she is a nervous filler of the silence.

“I don’t put on like a, I’m a very sexy, confident woman or anything like that, and I don’t put on an accent so you get a different person.”

Have you laughed at a date/when you’re not supposed to?

“I mean this is getting into the kind of r-rated bit but definitely during sex I laugh a lot to the point where people have been like why do you keep laughing?”

“I start making weird jokes about things because I get awkward…” she says and admits it doesn’t always go down well.”

