Iconic actress Raquel Welch dies at 82 after ‘brief illness’

Raquel Welch has died after a "brief illness", her family members have confirmed. Photo / Getty Images

American actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82 after a “brief illness”.

The star made a name for herself as both an actress and an international sex symbol, shooting to fame with her roles in Fantastic Voyage and in One Million Years B.C., both in 1966.

TMZ reports that according to her family members, Welch died today after a “brief illness”.

Raquel Welch in the film One Million Years BC. Photo / Supplied

Following her breakout film roles in 1966, she became one of the most highly sought-after female stars during the 1960s and 1970s. Welch landed several awards in the process, including a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in The Three Musketeers in 1974.

Welch was named one of the “100 Sexiest Stars in Film History” in a 1995 issue of Empire magazine. She was also ranked #3 in Playboy’s “100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century”.

The actress also appeared on The Cher Show in 1975 and performed I’m a Woman alongside the star.

Welch married four times during her life - first to James Welch from 1959-1964, to Patrick Curtis from 1967 to 1972, to Andre Weinfeld from 1980 to 1990, and to Richard Palmer from 1999 to 2004.

She leaves behind two children, Tahnee and Damon Welch.

When Welch and restaurant owner Palmer went their separate ways, a spokesperson for the couple said it was an “amicable” separation.

The couple married in 1999 in Beverly Hills. The actress married for the first time at the age of 18.



