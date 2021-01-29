Hollywood legend and The Help star Cicely Tyson dies aged 96

Cicely Tyson arrives at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards in 2009 in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Veteran actress Cicely Tyson has died at the age of 96.

Tyson, who starred as Constantine Jefferson in the 2011 smash hit The Help, died just days after the publication of her long-awaited memoir, Just As I Am. A career-spanning interview to promote the book had aired on US television earlier this week, showing the actress appearing in good health.

It was an emotional interview, as Tyson opened up to TV host Gayle King about the highs and lows of her career - including a traumatic sexual assault she suffered from a well-known acting coach at the start of her career.

Tyson poses with her Emmy statuettes at the annual Emmy Awards presentation in Los Angeles, in 1974. Photo / AP

"You know, I never shed a tear about that until this moment," Tyson told her interviewer as she became choked up.

King asked Tyson several questions touching on her age and mortality. Tyson insisted she felt she had more to do in this life: "That's why I'm still here."

Asked how she'd like to be remembered, she remarked simply: "I've done my best. That's all."

Tyson had scored a Best Actress Oscar nomination in 1972 for her work in the film Sounder, and more recently won a Tony Award in 2013 at the age of 88.

Tyson scored a Best Actress Oscar nomination in 1972 for her work in the film Sounder. Photo / Getty Images

Other standout roles include starring in the 1974 TV movie The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, 1981's The Marva Collins Story and the 1991 hit movie Fried Green Tomatoes.

Tyson's death was announced by her manager Larry Thompson, who did not provide additional details.

Actress Cicely Tyson arrives at the unveiling of director and producer Tyler Perry's new motion picture. Photo / AP

"With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy," a statement from Thompson read.

Other recent roles from Tyson included a 10-episode stint in How To Get Away With Murder, three episodes of House of Cards, and an award-winning performance in the 2005 film Diary of a Mad Black Woman.

Tyson speaks during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin in 2018, in Detroit. Photo / AP

Tyson's glamorous red carpet appearances also made headlines in recent years, as celeb watchers marvelled at her youthful appearance.

Academy Award-nominated actress Cicely Tyson reacts to the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo / AP

In 2016, then-President Barack Obama awarded Tyson the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honour for civilians in the United States.

Last year Tyson was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame, and remained active up until her death, with interviews for her new memoir airing on television earlier this week.

She married twice: for 12 years to Kenneth Franklin in 1942, then again to legendary jazz musician Miles Davis from 1981-1989. While many outlets reported she had no children, she referred to a daughter called Joan in her new memoir.

Tributes are flowing for the Hollywood trailblazer:

This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power. pic.twitter.com/vwchWT5512 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2021

I'm devastated. My heart is just broken. I loved you so much!! You were everything to me! You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls. You gave me permission to dream... https://t.co/7V7AFZtFLa pic.twitter.com/l2TLfM4weX — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 29, 2021

We mourn Cicely Tyson.

A Commanding presence in American theater & film.

Rest In Peace & Power. pic.twitter.com/uw0FGtWUBn — Carole King (@Carole_King) January 29, 2021

Thank you Cicely Tyson... for everything... pic.twitter.com/6LslgGYtOx — Gayle King (@GayleKing) January 29, 2021

Rest In Peace to an icon, our legend, Miss Cicely Tyson. ❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/7zwbQV9xuC — Representative Fentrice Driskell (@FentriceForFL) January 29, 2021

News of Tyson's death comes just a day after Hollywood mourned the passing of another screen legend - comedian and Oscar-winner Cloris Leachman, who died aged 94.