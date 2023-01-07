Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson and Andrea Thompson. Photo / Instagram

The Kardashian family are “heartbroken” following the unexpected death of Tristan Thompson’s mother.

The 31-year-old basketball player - who has daughter True, four, and a five-month-old son with reality star ex Khloe Kardashian - is said to have left Los Angeles “as soon as he could” to be with his family in Toronto after he received the news that his mother Andrea had suffered a heart attack and passed away at home on Thursday.

A source told E! News: “Khloe will comfort and help him navigate what will be a very difficult time.

“This was unexpected. She was incredibly close to his mother, and like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do, they will come together and support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need. Tristan is the father of Khloe’s kids and she and her entire family will always be there for him.”

As well as Tristan, Andrea - who worked as a school bus driver - is survived by sons Dishawn, Daniel and Amari, and her husband Trevor Thompson.

In 2020, this year, Tristan took to social media on Mother’s Day to pay tribute to Andrea as he thanked her for all the “sacrifices” she had made throughout his upbringing and felt “lucky” to be her son.

He wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day Mommy! One day isn’t enough to praise and lift you high. Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I’m soo lucky to have been chosen as your son[heart emoji] Not all superheroes wear capes.”

Since news of Andrea’s sudden death, Kris Jenner has posted a tribute telling fans she is “heartbroken” about the news.

Sharing a number of pictures of Andrea, the self procalimed ‘momager’ wrote on Instagram: “I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawnand Daniel. You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother.

“What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel.”

Khloe and Tristan are yet to release a statement.