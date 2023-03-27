Hayley Holt opens up to TVNZ's Sunday about her relationship with Richie McCaw and falling off the wagon after losing her first son. Video / TVNZ

Warning: This article contains details of stillbirth and miscarriage

Hayley Holt says the response to her tell-all interviews promoting her new book has been “overwhelming”.

The TV personality’s book Second Chances: Facing My Demons and Finding a Better Me is set for release on April 5 and includes an account of her heartbreaking miscarriage and her battle with alcoholism, interspersed among her life story so far.

Over the weekend, Holt appeared on TVNZ’s Sunday with host Miriama Kamo, as well as speaking on the Herald’s parenting podcast One Day You’ll Thank Me about her experience with miscarriage and stillbirth when she lost her first child, Frankie Tai.

The response i have had from this has been overwhelming. I hope everyone who has in turn shared their stories with me or with their loved ones feels some sort of release. There is so much love out there 🙏💕 https://t.co/GPqJRZVg6U — Hayley Holt (@theHoltBolt) March 27, 2023

Holt shared a message of thanks on Twitter this morning to everyone who resonated with her story, writing, “I hope everyone who has in turn shared their stories with me or with their loved ones feels some sort of release.

“There is so much love out there.”

The messages of support continued in the comments on her post, with one writing, “Thanks for sharing your story. One day at a time, keep it going.”

Another admitted they’d “bawled their eyes out” watching the Sunday special.

“I am so grateful to you for sharing your story. I am incredibly happy for you and Josh - brought together by your angel boy.”

Speaking to One Day You’ll Thank Me hosts Jenni Mortimer and Rebecca Haszard earlier this week, Holt, who had previously been open about her sobriety, revealed that her grief after losing Frankie led her to relapse into drinking on what would have been his first birthday.

“I was pretending I was fine,” she admitted, “but, really, I was just gearing myself up to have a real fall off the wagon. Because I knew what alcohol could do, I knew that it was just going to turn it off - turn the brain off - and that’s really helpful sometimes. But it wasn’t helpful. The brain comes back on and it hurts.”

But she revealed that the relapse ultimately enabled her to end her relationship with alcohol. “It kind of freed me from it.”

Holt told the podcast hosts that she wanted to share her experience with miscarriage to help others going through that grief know they’re not alone.

“If I can be open and vulnerable and share the experience, then hopefully people can just feel okay with themselves, because there’s a lot of blame,” she shared.

“There’s a lot of turning the finger inward and saying, ‘How did I cause this? Why did it happen to me? I must deserve this somehow’, and it’s not [right]. It’s just an experience that a lot of people share, and I think that’s really, really powerful and helpful.”

Holt and her partner Josh Tito are now parents to Raven, eight and a half months, and she hopes that when her son looks back at this journey in years to come, he realises one thing.

“Hopefully he can realise how special Frankie was in bringing Josh and I together and then, therefore, creating him.”

