Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Styles flashed what appeared to be a new tattoo dedicated to ex-girlfriend while enjoying a star-studded boat trip, reports The Sun.

The One Direction alum, 29, was photographed hanging out with Victoria’s Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski, 32, and former Late Late Show host James Corden, 44 in Bolsena, Italy, on Friday.

Jablonski was joined by her lacrosse player fiance Xander Ritz, while Corden’s wife Julia Carey was also in attendance at the boat party.

Eagle-eyed fans of the pop star noticed a glimpse of a tattoo on his right leg, which read “Olivia” in a cursive font.

His brigade of loyal followers rushed to the comments section, hypothesising that the ink was a tribute to his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Others wondered if the tattoo in question was in actual fact an old tattoo in reference to the song Olivia which he sang with boy band One Direction.

can’t believe harry styles is the relationship name tattoo kind of guy actually pic.twitter.com/ny696oVo4m — fia! 🪩 (@daydreaminglvr) July 29, 2023

One fan tweeted: “All jokes aside if the tattoo does really say Olivia then it just proves that Harry Styles is human. He done something crazy over a girl he was in love with at one point in time as probably some big romanticised gesture. That or the fact he literally wrote a love song called Olivia.”

Another commented: “They had a 2 year relationship and he was in love ... so he might have got a tattoo with her name ... it’s not surprising! He might remove it later on who knows.”

A third chimed in: “Can’t believe harry styles [sic] is the relationship name tattoo kind of guy actually.”

Styles and Wilde, who met while filming Don’t Worry Darling, reportedly split in November 2022 after two years of dating.

Romance rumours started to swirl about the couple after they were spotted attending Styles’ agent’s wedding together in California in January 2021.

Olivia Wilde began hooking up with Harry Styles on set. Photo / Getty Images

Their relationship came hot on the heels of Wilde’s messy separation from longtime partner and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

Tensions peaked between the two when Wilde was served custody papers while onstage during CinemaCon last year.

The actress claimed that her ex intentionally tried to “embarrass” and “threaten” her by serving her the court documents on stage at the live event.

Director and actress Olivia Wilde receives divorce papers during the CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas. Photo / Getty Images

“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible,” she said.

“The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests.

“Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”