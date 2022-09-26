Rickman wrote that the franchise's young cast "need directing" and criticised Emma Watson's (left) diction. Photo / AP

Alan Rickman famously portrayed Professor Severus Snape but it seems the star wasn't exactly stoked about his role in the Harry Potter legacy.

A new article by The Guardian has revealed diary entries from Rickman who reportedly wanted to give up his role as the dark-sided wizard.

Dated December 4, 2002, the actor wrote: "Talking to [agent] Paul Lyon-Maris about HP exit, which he thinks will happen. But here we are in the project-collision area again. Reiterating no more HP. They don't want to hear it."

Fox News has reported HP is a reference to Harry Potter and claimed that at the time of the entry, Rickman would have already filmed the first two films of the saga.

By January 5, 2006, the star wrote in his diary again about the films adapted from the JK Rowling books.

The Guardian reported Rickman noted in his diary: "Finally, yes to HP 5. The sensation is neither up nor down. The argument that wins is the one that says: 'See it through. It's your story.'"

The late Alan Rickman didn't hold back about his castmates and the franchise in his soon-to-be-released diary entries. Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures

Other extracts from the diary include comments on the films lead actor Daniel Radcliffe, "I still don't think he's really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce," Rickman wrote on May 2, 2003.

Another entry from later in 2003 criticised the "kids" of the films and said "these kids need directing. They don't know their lines," while he went on to claim Emma Watson's "diction is this side of Albania at times".

However, the Harry Potter films weren't the only thing the star commented on. During an appearance a party hosted by Liam Neeson's wife, Natasha Richardson, the star met Meryl Streep.

"Liam & Natasha. Two-hour drive upstate to their glorious house and dinner with John [Benjamin] Hickey & Jennifer [Carpenter] from The Crucible plus – oh, Meryl's in there ... as in Streep. Who turns out to be fun and gossipy. But it's hard – who else looks like Meryl Streep? So you can't quite lose the stare."

Rickman (far right) played one of the best-loved characters in the Harry Potter franchise. Photo / Supplied

At another party the star met Hollywood alum Gwyneth Paltrow and said she was "more beautiful off screen" and after meeting Liam Gallagher he was not impressed claiming the rock singer was "an absolute tosser as a person".

Rickman died of pancreatic cancer in January 2016 aged 69, however his legacy lives on with the release of his book later next month titled Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman.