The actress couldn't help but laugh at the accidental reveal. Photo / Getty Images

The actress couldn't help but laugh at the accidental reveal. Photo / Getty Images

One Grey's Anatomy alum is calling time on dating.

Kate Walsh, the star known for her time as Addison Montgomery on the hit medical dramas Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice, accidentally revealed she is engaged.

The 54-year-old was doing an Instagram Live with her former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman when she revealed her happy news.

Nixon laughs at the accident. Photo / Instagram @amybrenneman

Her fiancé, Australian farmer Andrew Nixon, happened to enter the frame during her conversation leading her to tell Brenneman and their Instagram followers, "Here comes the jungle cat," she said. "That is my fiance."

Nixon quickly grinned as he waved at the camera while Walsh's former co-star said, "She just 100 per cent outed your engagement."

Laughing, Walsh said, "I did. I just outed our engagement," as she casually showed off her ring.

News of the couple's relationship made headlines early 2021 with Page Six reporting the13 Reasons Why star met the farmer while on a cruise.

The actress shared the news via Instagram Live. Photo / Instagram @amybrenneman

However, suspicions of a relationship started in August 2020 when she told the Daily Telegraph she got "stuck" away from home during the pandemic and was residing in Australia.

"I didn't really want to go back to New York in the middle of a pandemic when it was pretty gnarly to say the least," she said at the time.

"I couldn't go home initially, and now that I can, I don't really fancy going back," she continued. "I have my own mother saying, 'Don't come home,' my 86-year-old mum. We are in a very challenging time!"

Kate Walsh accidentally revealed her engagement to Andrew Nixon. Photo / Instagram @katewalsh

It comes after news that the star is reprising her role in the upcoming 19th season of Grey's Anatomy.

Walsh appeared in the show last season in a touching episode where her character, Dr Montgomery grieved the death of her ex-husband Derek (Patrick Dempsey) with his sister Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and his widow Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). Later, being introduced to his children.

In an interview with Variety last year the star said she was "satisfied and delighted" to return to the show after leaving to pursue Private Practice.

"Nobody knows what the future holds," Walsh said at the time hinting at more appearances. "But for now, this is what we've got planned: just to have Addison pop in and we'll see what happens, what transpires."