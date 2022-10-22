Grace Palmer. Photo / Supplied

Actor Grace Palmer has had a massive week - fronting a charity campaign, an award nomination as well as chasing her next big role.

Palmer is the poster girl for the latest Breast Cancer Cure summer campaign, ‘Tees for a Cure’.

The mega-popular T-shirts are designed by 15 top designers with A-listers modelling the stylish cotton threads-for-a-cause this season.

Palmer modelled labels Kathryn Wilson and Coop and, with her husband and fellow actor Rawiri Jobe, modelled Federation and indigenous Aotearoa star label Campbell Luke.

“I’m so stoked to be a wee part of this wonderful campaign. I’m so appreciative of all the awesome work that Breast Cancer Cure does and am pumped to see a bunch of cool Kiwi brands onboard to tautoko [help],” Palmer tells Spy.

On Thursday Palmer was nominated for a NZTV Award for Best Actress for TVNZ’s Good Grief, the funeral comedy which she and sister Eve co-created, co-wrote and co-starred in.

And in a major nod from the industry to Palmer’s mother, Janine Morrell-Gunn, will be made this year’s Television Legend at the awards on November 24 at Auckland’s Shed 10. The former TVNZ executive producer for children’s programming is now director of Christchurch-based children’s content production company Whitebait Media, which she founded 23 years ago with her husband Jason Gunn.

Morell-Gunn is responsible for a large chunk of popular children’s programming and has launched the careers of many of Palmer’s contemporaries.

“I am so proud of my incredibly hardworking māmā. She’s always been an inspiration and has given so much to Aotearoa’s television industry. I’m really lucky to have her as a role model, and it’s bloody brilliant she’s receiving this award,” she says.

Palmer has spent the week madly packing and saying goodbyes after staying at the family compound just out of Christchurch. This weekend she has jetted off abroad for an exciting new acting gig, all of which Spy will reveal soon.

Check out Palmer and other A-list Kiwis in the Tees for a Cure campaign.