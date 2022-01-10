Full House star Bob Saget met his wife after sliding into her Instagram DMs

Bob Saget leaves behind his wife, Kelly Rizzo. Photo / Instagram

News of beloved and respected Full House star and comedian Bob Saget's death in Florida has left fans devastated.

But they might be comforted by the fact Saget has spent the past few years in love with his second wife Kelly Rizzo, a food and travel media personality.

Less than a year ago, Rizzo revealed how the pair met over Instagram when the famed actor slid into her direct messages, and how she almost turned down a date with him.

On TikTok in February, Rizzo re-enacted her unusual courtship with Saget, recounting how she told her friends at the time, "Guys, Bob Saget just slid into my DMs".

She hadn't planned to return his messages but later changed her mind. She took her followers through how it all happened.

"I think Bob was looking for a good Midwestern gal, a Chicago gal, like myself. So he saw my Instagram and he's like, 'Oh, it's not all selfies and bikinis, like she actually does stuff. She has this food show and travel show. She seems interesting.

"So, he did some due diligence. He called a friend of his who is also in media in Chicago, a radio host, and was like, 'Hey, do you know this Kelly Rizzo girl. Is she a b**ch?' And he's like, 'No, she's really nice, actually, and yeah, I know her.'

"His friend's fiancee reached out to me and said, 'Bob Saget is going to DM you' and I was like, 'Uh, I don't know about that'.

"But then he said this, he said, 'Hey, want to come to a show of mine and then go out for some burgers and lobsters. And then I was like, 'OK, we could be friends'.

"And then I was like, 'Oh no, I kind of like him'. And then we got married. And now it's been five years, and yes, our house is very clean. And no, being married to a comedian does not mean everything is always funny."

Saget and Rizzo were married in 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

One week ago, Rizzo posted to Instagram a photo of herself and Saget with the message, "Another year of fun with this one."

He was previously married to Sherri Kramer from 1982 and 1997 and has three daughters.

Saget was best known for his portrayal of Danny Tanner in family sitcom Full House from 1987 until 1995. He recently reprised the role in a recurring capacity for the Fuller House revival which ran from 2016 to 2020.

Saget was also remembered for hosting America's Funniest Home Videos in the 1990s and he recently participated in the US version of The Masked Singer.

He still toured regularly as a stand-up comedian, and he was found dead in his hotel room hours after a live show.

The circumstances of his death are unknown but police have said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.