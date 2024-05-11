Model Katie Price's nine-bedroom home in Britain has been burgled, flooded and fallen into disrepair over the years. Photo / Instagram/Katie Price

Katie Price is set to be evicted from her Mucky Mansion in West Sussex, Britain.

The 45-year-old glamour model – who was declared bankrupt for a second time earlier this year – has seen her nine-bedroom home fall into disrepair after having been burgled and flooded over the years, and on Friday, May 10, an eviction notice had been spotted on the fence.

The letter, seen by The Sun, reads: “The court has issued a warrant or writ for the possession of the above property (land) at the request of the claimant.

“A warrant gives a county court bailiff the authority to evict you and hand over possession to the claimant.”

According to the outlet, the letter was issued on April 24 and the model has been warned that all occupants of the house will be officially evicted from the property at 10am on May 29.

Price bought the mansion from Conservative Party politician Francis Maude in 2014 for a reported £1.35 million ($2.8m) and following the property’s renovation in 2023 revealed she had started renting it out.

The news comes shortly after it was claimed that Price, who was previously declared bankrupt in 2019 and once again in March after she was found to owe a tax bill of about £762,000, had been hoping to sell the property and move to her “dream home”.

A source said: “Katie is sick of the Mucky Mansion and sees no future there now. She wants to move into her dream home and she reckons this could be it. Quite how it would work given her financial problems is a mystery, but she’s got it in her head this is happening.”.

She previously hinted at plans to move into a mobile home when she confessed she’s tired of fans knocking on her door and asking for selfies.

Speaking on The Katie Price Show podcast, she said: “I do see the big American motorhomes, they’re not cheap, but I could so live in one and just travel to different spots, not have all these bills or people just turning up at your doorstep asking for signatures or whatever it is.”

Price, who shot to fame as a model under the pseudonym of Jordan in the late 1990s, is a mother to Bunny, 10, and Jett, 8, who she has with ex-partner Kieran Hayler. She also has Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with Peter Andre but they live with their dad and her eldest son Harvey, whose father is footballer Dwight Yorke, currently lives at the National Star College, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, which provides services for people with disabilities.