Pugh hit out at critics in a lengthy Instagram post. Photo / Getty

Florence Pugh has absolutely pulverised critics for "negative" reaction to her exposed nipples at a fashion show in Italy.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 26, wore a breathtaking hot pink Valentino gown at the designer's fashion show in Rome at the weekend, which was made of sheer tulle, leaving her chest visible through the fabric.

After proudly uploading several Instagram photos of her gown, declaring she felt "magical", the Little Women star said she was "totally destroyed" by men in the comments section talking about the size and shape of her body.

The British actress said she knew there would be commentary on her bold outfit choice, but she was taken aback by how "vulgar" it was.

"It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers. What's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be," she wrote in a lengthy post.

Florence Pugh at the Valentino fashion show in Rome, Italy. Photo / Getty

"Thankfully, I've come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I'm happy with all of the 'flaws' that I couldn't bear to look at when I was 14.

"So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my 'tiny t*ts', or how I should be embarrassed by being so 'flat-chested'.

"I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it."

Pugh added she was most concerned by how many people are still "so scared of breasts".

"What. Is. So. Terrifying," she wrote.

She added: "It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body?

"I'm very grateful I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say 'f**k it and f**k that' whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what's hot or sexually attractive.

"I wore that dress because I know. If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn't know.

Pugh was pictured alongside Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Picture / Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

"Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples …"

Pugh was attending the Italian fashion house's Haute Couture Fall/Winter show, where she was pictured sitting in the front row alongside US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The Black Widow star has experienced a rapid rise in Hollywood, and is one of the industry's most in-demand actresses.

Her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, alongside Harry Styles, is scheduled for release this year, and she's currently filming Dune: Part Two, the hotly anticipated sequel to last year's blockbuster.