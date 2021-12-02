'Enough': Thousands beg to stop hearing about Will and Jada Smith

A petition is asking journalists to stop interviewing Will and Jada Smith. Photo / Change.org

Last week, we all learned that Will Smith used to have so much sex he needed to vomit afterwards so that's now knowledge we have to live with, whether we wanted it or not (and, let's be clear: we did not).

Now, the people are coming together for one common goal: to stop any more details of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's sex life coming out into the world.

A petition that, at the time of writing, has been signed by nearly 10,000 people is asking journalists all over the world to stop interviewing the Hollywood power couple who speak with remarkable candour about what goes on in their bedroom.

People have been through a lot. People are tired. People do not want to hear about Will Smith's post-coital puking, their non-monogamous marriage, how he borrowed money from a drug dealer or how he wanted to kill his father or, frankly, any other personal detail pertaining to the lives of Will and Jada Smith.

The people, almost 10,000 of them so far but undoubtedly more to come, have had enough.

The Change.org petition was created by Dexton Morales less than a week ago and continues to gain momentum as more people add their voice to the cause.

"Make it stop," one person says in the comments section of the petition.

"Everything I learn about this couple is against my will. Free us," someone else pleads.