Emily Ratajkowski is open to dating a woman — she just needs to meet the right person. Photo / Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed she is open to dating women, according to People Magazine.

“I would love to,” the 31-year-old model told HommeGirls magazine.

She went on, “Waiting for the right one to come along. I’ve always been someone who’s more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it’ll just randomly hit me and I’ll be like, ‘Whoa, I’m attracted to this person!’”'

Ratajkowski’s love life has drawn much interest in the public sphere and has marked a new chapter for the mum-of-one, who split up with her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, in 2022.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been single in my life,” she confessed. “I’m proud of myself. Younger version of myself would have prob settled for some mid dude just to have a [boyfriend]. Glad I’m not in that era anymore.”

The newly-single model has only been on one date off a dating app but revealed she is happy for her friends to set her up: “I’m really open to meeting people whatever way! But I do think mutuals is always a nice way to vet people.”

Ratajkowski recently made headlines for kissing Harry Styles in a parking lot in Tokyo, but has also been romantically linked to celebrities such as Eric André, Pete Davidson, Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo in the past few months.

The My Body author has been honest about the challenging aspects of dating while being in the public eye.

“It’s been really hard because basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows,” she shared on an episode of her High Low with EmRata podcast.

“They know exactly where I’m at even with things that I don’t necessarily want to share, and they don’t necessarily want to know,” she added. “So, that’s been a whole other aspect of just trying to keep things casual and also be cognizant of people’s feelings, and that’s been kind of tricky to navigate.”

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski watch the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks. Photo / Getty Images

As for dating as a public figure, Ratajkowski shared in the HommeGirls interview that she is trying to keep level-headed through all the bumps.

“I would definitely love more privacy, but I also hate when celebrities complain about the lack thereof. It’s definitely just part of the game … But naw, when people hate on my dating life, it’s just uncool. Let me live. I’ve been through some s***. I want to have some fun sometimes.”