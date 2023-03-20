Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All - Trailer Video / Disney

Ed Sheeran has “always been guarded” when it comes to sharing his personal life, but all of that is about to change.

The Thinking Out Loud hitmaker has revealed in an emotional Instagram post that he’s ready to “let fans in” with his new Disney + four-part documentary series.

Titled, Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All, the series - which will be available globally from May 3 - will feature interviews with his wife Cherry Seaborn and other loved ones, performance footage and even the 32-year-old star’s previously-unseen personal archive clips.

Taking to his social media to introduce the project, the star said, “I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting.

“But, as my life took a few twists and turns, the subject matter of the album changed, and so did the documentary. It became something completely different to what I thought it would be.”

The series announcement revealed it will follow Sheeran “after he learns of life-changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life”.

The four episodes are titled Love, Loss, Focus, and Balance.

The first features exclusive footage of Sheeran’s teenage years and how he and late friend Jamal Edwards used the internet to launch his career, as well as the love story between the singer and his wife - including Seaborn’s receiving “life-altering news”.

The series will show both the highs and lows Ed Sheeran has experienced in recent years. Photo / Disney +

What exactly that means isn’t explained in the synopsis but is likely to be connected to her husband’s recent revelation that she was diagnosed with a tumour while pregnant with their second child, Jupiter, now 10 months.

Loss includes footage of Sheeran’s Divide tour and shines a spotlight on his close network of childhood friends, as well as his struggles following Edwards’ shock death last year.

In the third episode, Focus, Seaborn worries Sheeran - who also has Lyra, 2, with his wife - is throwing himself into work as a distraction from his grief over Edwards as the programme shows him giving his upcoming new album - his all.

The final episode sees the couple reflect on how they manage the challenges of juggling their family when they spend so much time apart, with the Castle on the Hill hitmaker in the US promoting his tour, as well as looking towards the future with a new outlook on life.

Ben Turner and Ben Winston of producers Fulwell 73 said: “Everyone in the world knows and loves Ed Sheeran’s songs, as he has been the soundtrack to so many moments of our lives.

“But this series of films shows the true man behind the hits, showing Ed in an entirely different way after a tumultuous year personally and professionally. This four-part series has been an honour for us to make.”

Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All is available to stream on Disney + on May 3.