Ed Sheeran has revealed what it was like growing up with red hair. Photo / AP

Ed Sheeran has made a surprising confession about growing up with ginger hair.

Appearing on Celebrity Googlebox alongside pop singer Anne-Marie, the 31-year-old musicians showed how down-to-earth they are as they joked around and made some surprising confessions.

In the episode – which originally aired in July 2021 – the Shape Of You singer sung along to B*witched, shared his opinion on childbirth and what it was like growing up with red hair.

Talking to his fellow pop singer, Sherean said, "I feel like growing up ginger, you have to have a personality. Because if you don't, what have you got?"

The confession quickly made the Kiss My (Uh Oh) singer quip back, "Do you know what, you've made it OK for kids to be ginger. You've done the world a load of good.

'If you can't make people laugh..." she said before Sheeran joked, "mate, I was glasses, ginger, stutter..."

Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran appeared on an episode of Celebrity Googlebox. Photo / Celebritygooglebox

It comes after Sheeran admitted in January that he thinks the cartoon South Park ruined the chance of his ginger hair ever being "cool".

The UK's Daily Mail reported at the time the singer appeared on Slam Radio, where he said he watched an episode of the popular show where the character Eric Cartman became ginger and said, "the ginger gene is a curse".

Sheeran confessed on-air that the episode "ruined" his life, adding that while he was made fun of in England for his hair, no one in America knew what a ginger was.

"That episode of South Park f****** ruined my life. I was going to America and everyone was like "I love your hair, dude." And I was like "Oh my God, people like my hair?"

"And then I remember that episode coming out and that was just it worldwide for the rest of my life."

Meanwhile, later in the Googlebox episode, Sheeran – who is a father of two daughters, and Anne-Marie discussed childbirth.

The FRIENDS singer admitted after watching a video about childbirth in school that she was left "traumatised", however Sheeran said, "Your mum did it, my mum did it. I think it's an incredible thing."

Before admitting, "Women are like far superior to men."