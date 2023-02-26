British singer Dua Lipa is secretly dating the former boyfriend of her friend turned pop star rival Rita Ora it has been revealed. Photo / Michelle Grace Hunder

British singer Dua Lipa is secretly dating the ex-boyfriend of her pop star rival Rita Ora, it has been revealed.

According to The Sun, Lipa, 27, has hooked up with French filmmaker Romain Gavras, 41, who’s best known for directing music videos for rappers Kanye West and Jay Z. His father, 90-year-old Costa Gavras, won multiple Oscars as a film director.

“Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know other for several months,” a source told the British newspaper.

“They have been enjoying spending time together. The pair met each other’s close circles over the festive period and have lots in common.

Dua Lipa is rumored to be dating French director Romain Gavras.



The two were seen leaving the Netflix BAFTAs after-party in London a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/kSGyAPGdYl — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) February 23, 2023

“Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people.”

Lipa was photographed leaving a BAFTA Awards afterparty in London with Gavras last week, though the filmmaker followed a short distance behind her with a black hoodie hiding most of his face. They entered a chauffeur-driven car together before driving off.

The pair also appeared in an Instagram post together over Christmas, along with other friends.

Lipa had been single since her split from model Anwar Hadid in 2021. Grivas split up with Ora, 32, in March of that year.

The two singers have been frequently compared since Lipa catapulted to stardom in 2016. They both have parents from Kosovo, attended the same theatre school in London, and were reportedly close friends before bad blood developed between them.

Rita Ora attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 at Outernet in London. Photo / Getty Images

Neither woman has ever publicly confirmed those rumours, which grew further when another of Ora’s ex-boyfriends, Calvin Harris, collaborated with Lipa on her song One Kiss in 2018.

When Ora split from Grivas, his representative told the media there had been “difficulties with their respective work commitments” and they remained “close friends”.

“Rita and Romain tried to make it work but they both agreed it wasn’t meant to be,” a source told The Sun at the time.

Rita Ora is now married to Taika Waititi. Photo / Samir Hussein

“They remain close but it was simply impossible to maintain a relationship where they barely saw each other.

“And given both their busy schedules for 2021, the writing was very much on the wall.”

The pair had to endure the struggle of Covid lockdowns, and then she spent months on the other side of the world in Australia, where she was a judge on The Voice.

Shortly after her break-up from Grivas, Ora started to date New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, most famous for directing two of Marvel’s Thor movies, Jojo Rabbit and Kiwi cult classic Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

The couple got married late last year