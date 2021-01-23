Covid 19 coronavirus: Celebrities pay tribute to talk show host Larry King

Celebrities and fans are paying emotional tribute to Larry King, the legendary talk show host and interviewer who lost his battle with Covid-19 today, aged 87.

King helped define American conversation for half a century and his unique interviewing style has marked his generation and a whole age of TV broadcasting.

He died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, after a long battle with coronavirus.

Tributes have been pouring in for King, from within the US and all over the globe.

Oprah Winfrey paid tribute to King, saying it was "always a treat" to sit at his table and hear his stories.

It was always a treat to sit at your table. And hear your stories. Thank you Larry King. pic.twitter.com/O66uEXeJE4 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 23, 2021

"I enjoyed my 20+ interviews with Larry King over the years. He had a great sense of humor [sic] and a genuine interest in people. He gave a direct line to the American people and worked hard to get the truth for them, with questions that were direct but fair. Farewell, my friend," Bill Clinton posted on Twitter.

I enjoyed my 20+ interviews with Larry King over the years. He had a great sense of humor and a genuine interest in people. He gave a direct line to the American people and worked hard to get the truth for them, with questions that were direct but fair. Farewell, my friend. pic.twitter.com/Q28Xy4F91W — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 23, 2021

Numerous TV personalities, sportspeople and politicians took to social media to express their grief over his death.

RIP Larry King!!!! I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way.



New York sends condolences to his family and many friends. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a friend through thick and thin. A masterful interviewer and storyteller. He helped put CNN on the map by making news through the art of dialogue.. May he Rest In Peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 23, 2021

Celine Dion also posted about King's death, calling him "a kind gentleman".

I’m sad to learn about Larry King’s passing.He was such a kind gentleman, and he made all of us feel as though we were speaking with a lifelong friend.There will never be anyone like him, and he will be missed by many. My sincerest condolences to his family & friends. Celine xx… pic.twitter.com/NBw0hpCDoj — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 23, 2021

Thanks for the countless interviews and insights, Larry King. You understood human triumph and frailty equally well, and that is no easy feat. There was no one else like you, and you shall be missed. Rest with the heavens now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 23, 2021

When I was a young morning DJ, I listened to Larry King's overnight radio show every night on my way to work. He was one of the greats and I am glad to have known him "Bethesda, Maryland you're on the air..." — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 23, 2021

"I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King," Ryan Seacrest said.

I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King. pic.twitter.com/eQhSYgPqNy — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 23, 2021

I’ve known Larry King since I arrived in LA 42 years ago. Larry King Live changed CNN in the 80s blending entertainment with news & I loved being on the show.

Larry was one of the best interviewers on TV. Always well prepared, asked intelligent questions, & always made the pic.twitter.com/kuDOx6gob5 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 23, 2021

So sad to hear the news about Larry King today. I was lucky enough to be interviewed by him and see his unique interview style first hand. He was a deeply thoughtful, intelligent, kind man... Sending love to his family & all of his many fans. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 23, 2021

Larry King died in LA after battling Covid-19. Photo / Twitter

R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him. 🙏🏿🕊 pic.twitter.com/2BwiN5O2rb — 50cent (@50cent) January 23, 2021