Coronavirus Covid-19: Kim Kardashian West slammed for bragging about 40th birthday vacation

Kim Kardashian has received an online backlash after bragging about her lavish 40th birthday getaway to a private island amid the pandemic. Photo / Supplied

Kim Kardashian West is facing backlash after bragging about going on a tropical vacation with her family during the global pandemic.

The reality TV star took to social media to share a gallery of photos from her luxurious 40th birthday celebrations and explained all of her guests quarantined for two weeks before the trip.

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. pic.twitter.com/p98SN0RDZD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," she wrote.

'We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40"

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Despite claiming all guests undertook "multiple health screens" before embarking on the holiday, fans were quick to question if she realised the severity of Coronavirus.

"I feel like, maybe, you should not have shared this with us and just kept it to yourself," one user wrote.

"People are dying and the rest of us are suffering as we watch the body count rise quarantined in our homes. This is tone-deaf and insensitive.'"

Willing to offer my services as Kim Kardashian’s “maybe don’t post that” guy for 500k a year. — ify (@IfyNwadiwe) October 27, 2020

Please don’t come back from the island 🏝 — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 27, 2020

when kim kardashian used ‘humbled’ and ‘private island’ in the same thread like we could relate pic.twitter.com/rLYKsBtoby — aahna! (@aahna_rathod) October 27, 2020

"I'm a school teacher who had to go to the ER two different times because I got COVID pneumonia," wrote another.

"I've been in bed, on oxygen, for 20 straight days. I don't even know if my sick leave will cover it. But go ahead and feel blessed".