Coolio, who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s, died on September 28, 2022 in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Coolio died aged 59 from a fentanyl overdose in September 2022, his family has confirmed.

A spokesperson told TMZ the Gangsta’s Paradise rapper, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his body when he died.

He was found dead on September 28 in the bathroom of his friend’s Los Angeles home.

American rap artist Coolio, best known for his song Gangsters Paradise, performed at the Soundshell in 2003. Photo / file

Spokesperson Jarel Posey also confirmed to the outlet that investigators found the rapper’s smoking habit and asthma contributed to his death.

Fentanyl is often added to heroin because it creates the same high as the drug, but it can be up to 50 times more powerful. It’s classified as a schedule II drug in the US, meaning that while it has some medical use, it can also lead to psychological and physical dependence.

Posey said Coolio’s children Brandi, Jackie, Melan, Christopher, Artis III, Darius and Artisha want people to know how much they loved him - and to “remember their dad for the great man he was”.

A report in December found that documents filed after his death show the Gangsta’s Paradise star died intestate, which means he did not leave a will. His seven children were listed as his next of kin and probable beneficiaries.

The rapper was also dad to three younger children who were not listed in the forms.

The Blast reported a probate document filed by Coolio’s former manager confirmed his estate as estimated to be valued at more than US$300,000 ($475,000) but the exact value has yet to be determined. The document showed it included “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties”.

Coolio was cremated after his death and TMZ.com reported his ashes were placed into pendants, which were then given to his kids.

A source told the website: “A few other close family members will get them as well.”

TMZ also reported each of the rapper’s sons and daughters “got to pick customised inscriptions for their jewellery” and “the rest of Coolio’s ashes will go into an urn once all the necklaces are distributed”.

Coolio shared four of his children, Artisha, Brandi, Jackie, and Artis, with ex-wife Josefa Salinas whom he divorced in 2000.

He had a further six children named Grtis, Milan, Darius, Zhane and twins Kate and Shayne from different relationships.