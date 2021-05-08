Comedy Festival review: Shoestrings at Basement Theatre

Jack Caldwell, Jaye Xu and Thomas Chapman combine their comedy skills in Shoestrings. Photo / Supplied

The Basement Theatre is the setting for Shoestrings, a showcase for three of our brightest young up-and-coming comics. Jack Caldwell, Jaye Xu and Thomas Chapman - three very different, very skinny (hence the name) and very funny comedians combine their skills on a comedy show that may just be the hidden gem of the festival.

The three offset each other nicely in a delightfully fast-paced show, with no let-up on the laughs.

Jack Caldwell kicked things off and was the perfect person to start as he's just so darn likeable and welcoming.

Every gig has that one person who knows more people in the crowd. It was Jack in this one. The expectation was high and he just went for it. His style of joke telling warmed the crowd quickly, before settling to a hot set that the crowd was certainly fans of. Jack's stage presence is a thing of beauty, his wry delivery sets you up and he's a master of the punchline that follows.

A real treat was the musical interlude of the set. Jack is surprisingly a protege on his chosen instrument and his mid-set performance was a highlight of the night, as were the moments he wanted to break the law, showing skills you may not have seen for a bit. I mean, I weed a little. What a treat.

Jaye Xu moved to New Zealand a couple of years ago from China. Fun, engaging and a little risque, Jaye charms on stage with tales of moving to NZ and her search for, well, love. Turning stereotypes around and inviting the crowd into her life and letting them laugh freely at her observations. Without giving anything away, her candy joke is one of the best jokes you'll hear this year. The middle slot is the hardest slot at festival gigs, but this show avoided that mid-show slog, with Jaye keeping us entertained brilliantly.

Thomas Chapman should be famous.

I said that on Facebook last year after being lucky enough to see one of my favourite sets. A year later, he's twice as funny and I'm laughing twice as hard. A master of storytelling and one-liners, a complete package that should be, at the very least, the next big thing in comedy.

He took the stage, grabbed the crowd with his first joke. And didn't let up with hilarious stories and observations, huge laughs and a set that did not let up from start to finish.

He held the crowd in the palm of his hand and when he finished, there were audible sighs as people wanted more. What are the dangers of puddle water? What should a quail egg feel like? Why is he wearing his dad's pants? The answers will leave you gasping for air from laughing too much.

They say good things come in threes, but this show proves that the line should be great things come in threes. Cheesy? Sure, but true. The talent on show was obvious and all three delivered a show that folks of all ages will love and talk about for months.. All up, the three stars of Shoestrings provided yet another sign that the Auckland Comedy Scene is firing on all cylinders.

What: Jack Caldwell, Jaye Xu and Thomas Chapman, Shoestrings.

Where: Basement Theatre until May 8.