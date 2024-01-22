Voyager 2023 media awards
British actor Clive Owen on masculinity, making it and stepping into Humphry Bogart’s shoes

By Karl Puschmann
10 mins to read
Clive Owen in Monsieur Spade. Photo / Jean-Claude Lother, AMC

In Clive Owen’s house is a framed original movie poster. It’s not of any of the award-winning or arthouse films he’s starred in. Instead, it bears the excitable legend, “He’s a killer,

