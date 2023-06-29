Review:

“Am I too old to join the circus?”

That’s the first question I have after watching last night’s premier of Circa’s Peepshow (Club Remix).

While I’m at it, I might as well tell the dentist I don’t need for a night mouthguard anymore as my tight jaw is still on the floor after witnessing bodies used like jumprope and tossed between performers.

I won’t go into detail about the strip tease, you’ll have to see that one for yourselves, but the glitter Spanx, risqué dance moves and acrobatics seriously got me asking whether its acceptable to go clubbing on a Thursday night.

My next question, for those on stage, is how do they manage to still look good when they’re being swung within an inch of their lives.

Heads flying just whiskers from the floor.

Acrobats wow at Circa's Peepshow (Club remix). Photo / Jinki Cambronero

What first had me hooked on Peepshow was how the performers made strong sexy.

While female sexuality is often depicted as delicate, slight and submissive, the women on stage were jacked and used that strength to push their bodies to the extreme.

Despite the physical nature of the performance, it wasn’t aggressive, everything they did had a playful note.

The show also featured one of my other favourite things: women (with heels on) walking over men.

Before the performance began, attendees were ushered in with music from the live DJ Original Lichtik, who played throughout the evening.

The live music aspect of it added another layer to the performance, making it seem like a strange kind of nightclub where everyone is ridiculously flexible and good looking.

While it may be hard to accept not being able to snap those on stage hitting insane stunts, given how distracting phones can be even in a movie theatre, phone use is a no-go during the show.

Peepshow premiered on June 29. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz told the Herald the premiere was the first time the show had been performed to an audience but it was a “warm and cheering” crowd.

“Like all new shows we’ve got to find some shape and some nuance and some flavours that we’ll get out. There’s a lot of strength but also vulnerability and connection that we’re looking for in a show.”

Lifschitz said while the performance had been years in the making, the rehearsal period was only a few weeks.

“It’s a remix of an earlier show, with a DJ.

“Ori composed half the original show and we asked him to play live and remix and re think the whole show.”

He said they chose to premiere the show at the Civic because it was an “incredible room” and they love what the Auckland Live team do.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who usually covers social issues that include sexual assault, workplace misconduct, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.