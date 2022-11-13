Cara Delevingne's latest TV project features wild scenes from a sex seminar. Photo / Getty Images

Cara Delevingne has been busy exploring the world of sex for an upcoming BBC series which promises some very intimate content, if the promo is anything to go by.

One scene from the docu-series, called Planet Sex, even sees the actress and model, 30, told to "start masturbating" at a group seminar filmed for the show.

Planet Sex is set to feature Delevingne, who identifies as pansexual, discuss her own experiences of gender and sexuality while travelling the globe discovering how different cultures and communities explore sex.

In a first look at the raunchy show, Delevingne, who has been linked to Ashley Benson and Michelle Rodriguez in the past, says, "I date men, but oh do I love women and everyone else. There's so much to know about the world of sex and I want answers!"

One scene from the docu-series sees the actress and model told to "start masturbating" at a group seminar filmed for the show. Photo / Supplied

Elsewhere, she admits she's had "a lot of internalised homophobia and shame" throughout her life, having previously revealed that some of the demands of the docuseries made her realise she's "more of a prude" than she thought - making mention of the masturbation seminar in particular.

"I went into the masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I'd have a notepad," she said.

"Instead, it was a pink leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, 'Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube.'"

She added, "I didn't realise I was a prude. I think I'm a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl but I was like, 'Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.' But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing."

She went on to explain that one of the activities involved having bloods taken while also having an orgasm, and visiting a porn library.

Delevingne says the docuseries made her realise she's "more of a prude" than she thought. Photo / Supplied

The British fashion icon's time promoting the docuseries comes on the heels of a series of alarming outings.

In September, a dishevelled-looking Delevingne displayed erratic behaviour at California's Van Nuys Airport, where she was snapped with her feet dangling from the window of an SUV, as well as chain-smoking while pacing around the tarmac and dropping her phone several times.

Her Suicide Squad co-star and close friend Margot Robbie was photographed days later looking distressed after leaving Delevingne's West Hollywood home.

Sources told TMZ that Delevingne's loved ones – including Robbie – were worried that she is struggling with a combination of mental health and substance abuse issues and were reportedly "desperate" for her to go to rehab.

However, later that month, the actress emerged at an event for Paris Fashion Week, looking far from her troubles in a glammed-up display.

Planet Sex premieres on November 29 in the US.