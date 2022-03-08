Singer Camila Cabello couldn't help but laugh off her accidental wardrobe malfunction while appearing on live TV. Photo / Getty Images

Superstar Camila Cabello had a wardrobe malfunction during a live television interview.



The singer shocked fans and The One Show hosts when she accidentally showed more than they bargained for while chatting via video link.

The Sun reported the pop star was talking to Alan Carr, Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas about her latest single Bam Bam and during her attempt at dancing, her top fell down, exposing her breast.

Cabello couldn't help but laugh and carry on before saying "whoops I just flashed you". While Carr was in hysterics, covering his laughter with his hand.

The singer accidentally exposed herself on live TV while dancing. Photo / BBC

It didn't go unnoticed by fans who quickly took their thoughts to Twitter, one said, "Whoops… Alan Carr trying to hold it together is hilarious."

Another tweeted, "I thought this was meant to be a family show! [laughing emoji]"

While a third said, "Gotta love LIVE TV!"

This month the singer tweeted to surprise her fans with the announcement that she will be releasing her third solo album, Familia, on April 8.

Camila Cabello took to Twitter to announce April 8 as the release date of her new album, Familia. Photo / Twitter

"2 facts: it's my birthday and this album is my whole f***ing heart," she tweeted, along with a picture of the album's cover art and the album release date. "FAMILIA. Out April 8."

The album release date comes after Cabello and her boyfriend of two years, Shawn Mendez revealed they ended their relationship in November last year.

The singers each announced the split on their Instagram stories.

The pair were friends for years before they became romantically involved in July 2019.