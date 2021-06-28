Britney Spears sister Jamie Lynn breaks silence on conservatorship with emotional video

Jamie Lynn Spears speaks up for her sister. Video / jamielynnspears

Jamie Lynn Spears shared an emotional video in response to her sister's plea to end her conservatorship.

The 30-year-old took to her Instagram stories to make it clear she would always support her sister's wishes.

"I just want to take a second to address a few things," she began.

"The only reason I hadn't before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do. But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feeI I need to say."

Jamie Lynn says she has only "loved, adored and supported" her sister and wants her to live her life how she chooses.

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn shared a video with her followers pledging support for her. Photo / Getty Images

I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way," she said.

The Zoey 101 star further clarified her support for her sister.

"Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after," she added.

Britney's public speech during a court hearing last week shocked the world, with the singer voicing she wants her conservatorship to end.

Among her concerning claims, Britney alleged her conservators required her to have an IUD device despite her wishes to have more children.