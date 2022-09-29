Sydney-born singer Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus. Photo / Instagram

Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly engaged to a much younger Australian singer.

The Sun reports the 61-year-old Achy Breaky Heart hit maker is believed to be in a relationship with Sydney-born songstress Firerose (whose actual age appears to be a mystery to the realms of the internet), whom he met last year when they collaborated on a song titled New Day.

Billy Ray and his wife of almost three decades, 55-year-old Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce in April, citing "irreconcilable differences".

It was reported at the time that the couple had not lived together for at least two years, as recent reports suggest Billy Ray has since become estranged from his 29-year-old pop star daughter, Miley.

Firerose, who moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career when she was just 19, has uploaded a string of photos with Billy Ray over the past few months, with her most recent post showing the singer wearing a large diamond ring on her engagement finger.

She wrote in the caption, "Taking in the moment ..." tagging Billy Ray in the post.

One fan wrote, "Congratulations" on the photo, while others simply posted engagement ring emojis.

Billy Ray and Firerose are yet to comment on their relationship.

A source told The Sun: "Billy is ­happier than he has been in a long time with ­Firerose.

"There had been problems in his marriage for a while. He and Tish have been on and off for the best part of a decade, but things had been over for some time before the announcement in April.

"Not everyone sees his decision to move on so quickly in the same light though.

"There has been some tension with Miley, which is sad to see, but everyone is hopeful that they will be able to get over it soon enough."

It comes after a report earlier this month claimed Miley and Billy Ray, who shot to global superstardom on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, have fallen out in the wake of the divorce.

Billy Ray Cyrus with his ex-wife Tish and daughters Miley and Noah. Photo / Getty Images

They recently unfollowed each other on Instagram in a very public sign of their feud, The Sun reported.

"Miley is all about peace but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done. It has really escalated and they are not on good terms," a source told the publication.

"There were words exchanged over what ­happened towards the end of Billy and Tish's marriage, and since then, but they clearly see things very differently.

"Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology.

"The rest of the family are hoping it will blow over soon and they will be able to make up, but Billy and Miley are both upset."

Tish claimed in her divorce filing that the couple had lived in separate residences and had not "cohabited as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years".

Meanwhile, Billy was noticeably absent from the family's Christmas celebrations last year, with fans commenting on Miley's Instagram post asking where her father was.