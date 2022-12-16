During the couple's Netflix docuseries 'Harry and Meghan', the 41-year-old royal received a text and exclaimed: “Beyoncé just texted. Photo / Supplied.

Beyonce told Meghan, Duchess of Sussex she “admires and respects” her “bravery and vulnerability”.

The former Suits actress received a message of support from the Crazy in Love hitmaker after she and husband Prince Harry filmed a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which was broadcast in March 2021, and the pop superstar told the duchess she felt she had been “selected to break generational curses”.

“Beyoncé just texted. I still can’t believe she knows who I am!”

Harry jokingly said: “Shut up! Just checking in, just casual!”

He then suggested to his wife - with whom he has Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lili - that she call Beyonce.

Prince Harry, and Meghan meets cast and crew, including Beyonce as they attend the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King". Photo / Getty

Meghan replied: “No, it’s okay. She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed. Hmm.”

Harry responded: “That’s well said.”

Elsewhere, Meghan admitted she was surprised her and Harry’s revelation that a member of the royal family had speculated about the skin colour of their unborn child had eclipsed the rest of the interview, admitting she thought the focus would be on her disclosing her suicidal thoughts.

She said: “I thought that me being very open about the depression that I experienced and just how extreme that became, I thought that would be the biggest takeaway.

”But it was entirely eclipsed by the conversation surrounding race.”

Meghan claimed she and Harry agreed to sit for the interview because there was a “vacuum” as to why they had decided to step back from royal life and move to America.

She said: “It was less about setting the record straight than filling in the blanks that other people were filling in for us.

”The timing of when we would talk to her just kept changing.”