Beyonce and Jay-Z are visiting Japan. Photo / Getty Images

A sweet clip of Beyoncé and Jay-Z in Japan has gone viral, with fans speculating that the famous couple could be eyeing up a move to the other side of the world.

The pair, who just celebrated 16 years of marriage in April, visited Japan to mark the release of Beyonce’s latest album, Cowboy Carter.

While not much is known about their movements during the trip, a new clip posted by the singer shared a glimpse of their holiday fun, reports Metro.

Sharing a sweet reel to her Instagram page along with her new track, ll MOST WANTED – a collab with Miley Cyrus – Beyonce posted a carousel of pictures of her and the 54-year-old rapper’s trip to the country, which showed the pair going out for dinner, travelling on public transport and dancing with two traditional Japanese artists, also known as geishas.

In the video, Beyonce and Jay-Z have their shoes off - a sign of respect in Japanese culture - as they stand next to two women who seem to be showing the couple a traditional style of Japanese dance.

As the video continues, Beyonce has the biggest smile on her face as her husband concentrates on following the geisha’s steps.

The heartwarming moment was posted on X, where fans gushed in the comments section about the couple’s sweet trip, however, others were quick to point out a possible deeper meaning behind the star’s post.

A fan account shared the video with the caption: “beyonce & jay-z are definitely moving to Japan LMAOOO ICONIC [sic]”, adding: “THEY’RE SO FCKING CUTE I LOVE THIS”.

Other fans chimed in, saying: “Bey and Jay moving to Japan? That’s lit! Who wouldn’t wanna live in the land of sushi and sumo?”

Another person weighed in on the fan theory, mentioning a comment made by a psychic Youtuber predicting the move: “It’s so funny Sloan Bella said Jay Z and Beyonce would be moving out the country.”

While the pair have not publicly confirmed a possible relocation, their trip to Japan was likely just to promote Beyonce’s latest record.

Cowboy Carter was released last month and quickly made its way to number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Soon after, Variety revealed that the album had made the biggest record sales in 2024 so far, thus marking the milestone moment as the star’s biggest streaming week in her music-making history.