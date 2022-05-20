Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Entertainment

Villains, laughs and long naps: Shorty St actors recount memories for anniversary

14 minutes to read
By , Carly Gibbs


This month, New Zealand's favourite soap Shortland Street celebrates its 30th anniversary. A significant number of high profile Shorty actors from across the years have originated, or at least grown up in, the Bay of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.