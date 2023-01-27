Elton John, Phoebe Bridgers and the Auckland Anniversary Regatta are some of the highlights of a busy long weekend ahead.

Elton John, Phoebe Bridgers and the Auckland Anniversary Regatta are some of the highlights of a busy long weekend ahead.

The stars are descending on Auckland - but, sadly, so is the rain.

Auckland is in for a weekend of wild weather as we head into the city’s anniversary weekend, with heavy rain and strong winds in store from Friday morning, according to MetService.

Despite that, a number of events are scheduled to go ahead over the long weekend, with something for everyone, to really test fans’ commitment to their favourite artists.

If you’ve got a good rain jacket and no plans for the weekend, here are some of the events happening over the next three days.

Saturday, January 28

Elton John - Mt Smart

Here’s everything you need to know about Elton John’s concerts in Auckland this weekend.

Powerwest Fest - New Lynn Community Centre

West Auckland’s multi-stage music festival takes place in the New Lynn Community Centre this Saturday, from 2pm. Tickets are available from Under the Radar.

Auckland Folk Festival - Kumeu Showgrounds

The iconic Auckland Folk Festival is on all through the long weekend at the Kumeu Showgrounds, from Friday evening into the small hours of Monday morning.

Auckland International Buskers Festival - Auckland Waterfront & city centre

Street performers will take over the waterfront and central city over the long weekend during this year’s edition of the Auckland International Buskers Festival.

The weather has forced the cancellation of today’s activities but there is hope for the rest of the weekend so keep an eye on their social channels for updates.

Sunday, January 29

The Dead South - The Tuning Fork

Fancy a bit of bluegrass music? Canadian band The Dead South perform at The Tuning Fork this Sunday and Monday.

Gardens Music Festival (ft. Fatboy Slim & friends) - Auckland Domain

The Gardens Music Festival is on at the Domain from 2pm. Some tickets are still available. The event is headlined by Fatboy Slim this year.

Music in Parks - Bledisloe Park, Pukekohe

From 1pm to 4pm, local artists The Rvmes, Lucky May and Jenni Smith will entertain the crowds at Bledisloe Park in Pukekohe.

Daniel Howell – World Tour 2023: We Are All Doomed - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre

Daniel Howell brings his new solo comedy stage show “We’re All Doomed!” to Auckland this Sunday. Tickets still available.

Monday, January 30

Halestorm - Powerstation

If hard rock is your jam then the Powerstation is the place to be on Monday, with Halestorm performing from 8pm. Tickets still available.

Laneway Festival - Western Springs

New Zealand Laneway fans are in for a treat this weekend as the much-loved summer festival is returning to Kiwi shores after a three-year break.

Haim and Phoebe Bridgers are headlining the one-day festival, alongside Joji.

Fans can expect to hear other epic acts throughout the one-day music event, including Finneas, Fontaines DC, Fred Again, Girl In Red, among other hit performers.

Check the Instagram post below for set times.

Auckland Anniversary Regatta

The iconic Auckland Anniversary Regatta is on Monday, and it’ll be its 183rd edition.

Check out the full schedule on the regatta website.