Roma starred as an adviser alongside Mike Pero in the 2021 season of the Apprentice Aotearoa. Photo / Supplied

Apprentice Aotearoa adviser Cassie Roma had her journey on the high seas cut short after a fall during stormy weather.

Roma took to social media, sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed recovering from a dramatic sea rescue.

"It's fair to say my dreams of becoming a pirate were cut short in big, stormy seas last night," the post read.

Speaking to the Herald, Roma revealed that she lost her footing while on a two-day relaxation sail onboard the Spirit of Adventure with fellow business leaders.

However, as the wind and waves began to pick up on the first night, Roma says what began as excitement turned into endurance as the weather got wilder.

"We were getting into the spirit of adventure and adventure was getting into the spirit of us," she laughed.

But the fun was cut short as the boat tilted sharply and Roma found herself violently thrown into a metal bannister.

Cassie was set to spend two nights relaxing on the Spirit of Adventure with fellow business leaders. Photo / Supplied

Medical officers rushed to Roma's aide and the business tycoon was transported to a smaller support vessel before being transferred to the hospital in an ambulance.

Thankfully most of the measures taken were precautionary as Roma only experienced bruising rather than any broken bones, but she's still grateful for the professionalism of the various medical teams who treated her.

"They took good care of me and their safety standards are world-class. I never felt unsafe and could've stayed on the boat I reckon," she said of the Spirt of Adventure team.

She chalks up the whole experience down to "I'm 40 and clumsy. My swash was buckled."

When asked if she would give the Spirit of Adventure another go, Roma says "100 per cent yes, but in a more calm place with wine."

But when it came to telling her wife, who she describes as "the biggest worrier on the planet", Roma admits to waiting until she was safe, clear and had her pain managed before she text her spouse the news.

"I made this big hullabaloo about how I wanted to be a pirate and then I lasted two hours. Shortest stint ever as a pirate," she laughed.

Roma is a successful entrepreneur and the founder of the advertising firm CR&Co. She's held roles at businesses like Air New Zealand, ANZ and the Warehouse.

She also starred as an adviser alongside Mike Pero in the 2021 season of the Apprentice Aotearoa.

Upon accepting the role, Roma said "as a queer, female entrepreneur, and as a leader who believes wholly in kindness as being the biggest strength in growing strong, ethical and sustainable brands - being an adviser to the CEO on The Apprentice Aotearoa has been an honour and a wild ride to boot."